Amazon’s latest event showcased lots of cool and powerful products that aim to improve your smart home. However, all these new products need enough space in the company’s storage facilities, which explains why we are receiving tons of amazing deals on Fire TV streaming devices, Echo smart speakers, smart displays, security systems, and more. However, the latest savings come to the company’s tablet lineup, as you will find insane savings on the Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet and more.

You can currently purchase a new Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet for just $105 after receiving a huge 42 percent discount. Amazon’s best tablet usually sells for $180, which means you can save $75 upon purchase. This will get you a new tablet with a 10.1-inch FHD display with 1080p resolution, 32GB storage space, and an ad-supported lockscreen. Of course, you can choose to get rid of ads by paying $120, which will still get you $75 savings. And if you want more storage space, you can get the ad-supported version for $145, while the ad-free version goes for $160 with the same discount.

Amazon’s next best option comes as the Fire HD 10 tablet, which now starts at $75 after scoring a 50 percent discount. This model comes with 32GB storage and an ad-supported lockscreen, or pay $15 more and don’t worry about seeing any ads. The Fire HD 8 tablet is also receiving a 50 percent discount on its entry-level model with 32GB storage, meaning you can take one home for $45, while the all-new Fire 7 tablet released this year is also selling for $45 after picking up a $15 discount. However, this model starts with 16GB of storage space.

If you’re looking for something for your kids, you can get the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, which now goes for $120 after an $80 discount. This is a perfect gift for kids between 6 and 12. Or get the more affordable Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, which goes for $70 after scoring 50 percent savings.