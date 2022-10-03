Save on Amazon's best security products, as you can currently score huge savings on Blink cameras and more

You can still take advantage of Amazon’s crazy savings. The company started offering huge savings on some of its most popular products over the weekend. This means that you can currently save on previous generation Echo smart speakers, smart displays, Fire TV streaming devices, and more. Luckily, these savings have also made their way to Amazon’s Blink and Ring security products, with savings that will get you up to 50 percent discounts on select products.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you keep an eye on anything and everything that goes on in or around your home. The company has recently applied huge savings to several of its smart security products that work with Alexa, starting with the Blink Outdoor wireless and weather-resistant HD security camera that now sells for $60 after receiving a $40 discount, representing 40 percent savings. This option includes one camera that comes with two-year battery life and motion detection, and the best part is that installation is a breeze.

Blink Outdoor Blink’s Outdoor camera features infrared night vision, long-lasting battery life that runs on two AA lithium batteries, two-way audio via the Blink app, Alexa support and more.

Of course, you can add more cameras to make sure you cover every area of your home. If that’s your intention, check out Blink’s 2-camera kit, which now sells for $110 after receiving a $70 discount. However, the best savings come with the 5-camera kit that now sells for $190 after scoring an insane 50 percent saving. You can also get your Blink Outdoor with a 700 lumens Floodlight for $85 after picking a $55 discount, even though lighting won’t be so necessary, as Blink’s Outdoor camera features infrared night vision, long-lasting battery life that runs on two AA lithium batteries, two-way audio via the Blink app, Alexa support and more.

You can also keep an eye on what happens inside your home with the Blink Mini that’s now available for $30 after seeing a 14 percent discount. This camera has the same great features as the Blink Outdoor, which means 1080p HD content, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, and more.

And savings have also made their way to the Ring Video Doorbell that sells for $70 after a nice $30 discount, or get the wired version for just $40 after a very compelling 38 percent discount.