We start today’s deals with one of Amazon’s latest and most interesting products, as you can now purchase a new Kindle Scribe starting at $295. The first kindle for reading and writing arrives with a 10.2inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display, 16GB RAM, and a Basic Pen that will let you take notes and handwrite your thoughts or sticky notes in your favorite books. You can also create notebooks, journals, and lists from various included templates, and the best part is that you also get access to Amazon’s entire library. This model usually sells for $340, but today’s offer will get you $40 in savings, and if you get two, you will get an extra $40 discount.

However, today’s best savings arrive with the Kindle Scribe that comes with a Premium Pen, as this model sells for $320 after a $50 discount, and you can also score the same $40 savings when you buy two devices.

Amazon Kindle Scribe It is not only an e-reader, but you can also take notes, draw and annotate on the Kindle Scribe. It features a 10.2-inch, 300 ppi front-lit display and comes with the Kindle Scribe pen in the box. See at Amazon (US)

You can also improve your reading experience by adding a new pair of bookshelf speakers to your cart, as you can enjoy your favorite instrumental tunes while immersing yourself in a new story. There are several options to choose from, starting with the House of Marley Get Together Duo Speakers, which are now available for just $129 after receiving a 14 percent discount, which represents $21 savings. These powerful bookshelf speakers with wireless Bluetooth connectivity will also get you a portable experience, as you can take the right speaker with you and get up to 20 hours of playtime.

Another great alternative is the House of Marley One Foundation Premium Home Audio Hi-Fi System, which now sells for $826 thanks to a 25 percent discount. This beast comes with 220-watt stereo power, which will also be powerful enough to help you enjoy any other media. And suppose you want a more classic-looking option. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new Klipsch Heritage Wireless The One II Tabletop Stereo for $189 after a huge 37 percent discount that will get you more than $100 savings.