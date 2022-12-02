Apple's latest iPad 10, iPad Air, and iPad Pro are on sale today for up to $50 off. Magic Keyboards are also available at attractive prices!

Apple recently launched the iPad 10th Gen, but there were no Black Friday deals available for the device during the sale. There's good news for you now, as Amazon has knocked $30 off the price of the latest entry-level iPad, and you can now grab the 64GB model only for $419 as a part of the latest deal. If the 64GB variant isn't enough for you, Amazon is also offering discounts on the 256GB model, which you can now purchase only for $559.

If you're looking for a rather powerful device, Apple's latest iPad Air 5th Gen is also discounted by $40. It comes with a more powerful M1 chipset, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, dual-12MP cameras, support for second-generation Apple Pencil, and much more. For those seeking a small tablet, B&H is offering an iPad mini for $80 off. It comes with a powerful A15 Bionic chipset, an 8.3-inch display, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

You can also score some interesting savings on the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Pro models, as the latest deal is letting you score the new 11-inch model with 128GB storage space for $749 after receiving a $50 discount. This 6th generation model comes with WiFi-only support, and a more powerful version comes powered by Apple’s second-generation M2 chip, which has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, making it a better productivity tool for creators.

Best Deals on iPad Right Now!

iPad 10th Generation $419 $449 Save $30 The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. View at Amazon

iPad Air (5th Generation) $559 $599 Save $40 The iPad 9th Gen. features refreshed internals and an improved front-facing camera, making it the perfect tablet for kids or seniors in your family who need a device to keep in touch or get school work done with just enough power for gaming. View at Amazon

iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) $749 $799 Save $50 Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro comes with the all-new powerful M2 chipset. It also supports Apple Pencil's new hover feature. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. View at Amazon

iPad Mini (6th generation) $569 $649 Save $80 Apple's 2021 iPad mini is one of the best tablets on the market. It features an A15 Bionic chip with a Neural engine, up to 10 hours of battery life, an 8.3-inch display, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and more. View at B&H

Deals on Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio!

If you're in the market for iPad accessories, now is the time to buy it as Amazon is offering up to $100 off on the Magic Keyboard. Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch (4th, 3rd, 2nd, and 1st Generation) and iPad Air (5th and 4th Generation) is currently available for $250 after receiving a $50 discount. If you're not willing to spend this much on the keyboard, you'll be glad to know that Apple's Smart Folio keyboard is also available for 6 percent off right now.

Apple Magic Keyboard $250 $300 Save $50 The Apple Magic Keyboard is the go-to accessory for users who wish to use their iPad for more than media consumption and note-taking. It brings a host of capabilities with the integration iPadOS provides for keyboards and tracking devices. View at Amazon

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio $179 $169 Save $-10 This Smart Keyboard Folio provides a comfortable keyboard for great typing whenever you need it, no charging or pairing required. The cover protects both the front and back of the 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air. Just attach it and get typing. View at Amazon

