Score up to $499 savings on Apple's 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro and up to $150 on the smaller 11-inch variant thanks to Amazon's latest offers

We start today’s deals with an exciting offer that will get Apple fans, and digital artists fired up, as you can currently score up to $499 savings on Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models.

Apple made several important announcements on October 18, 2022, including the presentation of new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, which come with next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, more power with Apple’s M2 chip and other great features with iPadOS 16. These new iPad Pro models also arrived with the same starting price tag as their predecessors, which means that Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro models have gotten more affordable after the latest price drops and discounts.

You can currently score great deals when you purchase a new 2021 model of the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Today’s lowest price arrives with the Space Gray 12.9-inch model with 128GB storage and WiFi-only support that comes in at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. You can also opt for the Silver variant, which will have you pay a little more. However, I strongly recommend you go for the 256GB storage model that’s now available for $1,000 after receiving a 17 percent discount that will get you $199 savings.

If you need more storage space, I suggest you also go for the best savings available, as the 1TB storage model currently sells for $1,300 after scoring a 28 percent discount, which represents $499 savings, but only on the Silver variant, as the Space Gray option comes in at $1,600.

Suppose you want a smaller canvas. In that case, you can also go for the 11-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $1,000 on its 512GB storage model in Space Gray. Unfortunately, 128GB and 256GB storage options are apparently out of stock, so this may be one of your best alternatives if you want tons of storage space without paying more than $1,000 for your new tablet. And if you go for the 11-inch model, you can also get $10 savings on the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio since it now sells for $169.