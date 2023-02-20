Amazon’s latest deals will help you get your hands on a new gaming laptop for less, starting with the MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop, which is now available for $1,099 thanks to a 21 percent discount that will get you $300 savings. This powerful battle station arrives with a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, but the best part is that it also packs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics under the hood to run your favorite games.

MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life, and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on the go. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Suppose you want more budget-friendly alternatives. In that case, I suggest you check out the MSI GV15, a more modest option that includes the same 15.6-inch display, but you get an Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 graphics for $616 thanks to an 18 percent discount. However, the best savings arrive with the MSI Computer GF63, which now goes for just $579 after seeing a 47 percent discount, representing more than $500 savings, as this laptop usually sells for $1,100.

Another great option is the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop selling for $1,200 with $300 savings. This option is similar to the MSI Stealth 15M, as it also packs a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, but you get twice as much storage. And suppose you’re looking for power with elegant looks. In that case, you can also consider checking out the MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO Professional Laptop, a smaller laptop with a 13-inch IPS-level touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Iris Xe graphics. Or check out one of my favorite laptops in 2922, as the LG gram 14 goes for $1,497 thanks to a 17 percent discount, translating to $300 savings.