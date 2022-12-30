Take advantage of the latest savings available at Amazon.com, where you will find the LG Gram 14 and other great options on sale

We start today’s deals with some nice options for anyone looking to start 2023 with a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest deals will help you score huge savings on the LG Gram 14 and other excellent alternatives.

Amazon is letting you save up to 47 percent on a 2022 version of the LG Gram 14. First up, we have the most powerful version, which comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and a $1,800 price tag. However, the latest deal will help you save 33 percent on this option, representing $600 savings.

However, the most affordable version comes with an Intel Evo 12th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and 47 percent savings. This model usually sells for $1,500, but today’s offer will let you pick one up for just $800.

The LG Gram 14 excellent for anyone looking for a powerful beast in a slim and sexy-looking design. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 14-inch IPS display, and other great features.

Suppose you want something more potent without paying more than $1,000. In that case, you can check out the latest savings applied to the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482, which now sells for $999 thanks to a 23 percent discount, to get you $300 instant savings. In addition, this laptop has a 14-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and ASUS’ excellent Screen Plus area to deliver more options for interacting with your laptop.

And if you want a more fancy solution, you can also score 8 percent savings on a new 2022 Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which is now available for $2,400. This model arrives with a smaller 13-inch display, 2-in-1 functionality with a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and $200 savings.