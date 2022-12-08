Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find Samsung's M8 Series 4K UHD Smart Monitor, and other options on sale

We have spotted great savings on several amazing monitors that will help your workspace look and feel better, which may also help you become even more productive. Savings start with one of the coolest smart monitors, as Samsung’s M8 series 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor and Streaming TV with a Slim-fit webcam comes in at just $400 after an insane 45 percent discount. This outstanding smart monitor usually sells for $730, which means you would score $330 in savings if you choose to take one home.

Samsung’s M8 Series 4K UHD Smart Monitor supports the best and latest streaming apps, which means that you can stream your favorite content from Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more, without having to rely on your phone, tablet, or laptop. You also get a pair of decent-sounding speakers, 60Hz refresh rates, and other cool features, making it an excellent option for those interested in occasional gaming.

Suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, we have also spotted 33 percent savings on the 32-inch Samsung M7 series 4K UHD USB-C Smart Monitor & Streaming TV, which now goes for $270, and it will basically deliver the same goodies that come with the higher-end option, but with a more budget-friendly price tag. However, there’s another option for those looking for higher refresh rates, as Samsung’s 34-inch ViewFinity S8 Series 4K UHD High-Resolution Monitor comes with 100Hz refresh rates, Thunderbolt 4 support, built-in speakers and a height-adjustable stand for $550 after receiving a 21 percent discount that represents $150 savings.

Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor The Samsung M8 Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor & Streaming TV is a perfect option for those who want to enjoy a crisp and bright image, along with the benefits of having a smart TV with 60Hz refresh rates and smart assistants already built-in. See at Amazon

Gamers also get some love, as they can get their hands on an excellent monitor without breaking the bank. Options start with the 32-inch ASUS TUF Gaming 1440p Gaming Monitor, which comes with a QHD IPS display capable of delivering 170Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, extreme low motion blur sync, FreeSync Premium, and other great features for $300 after a $70 discount. However, I would personally go for the 32-inch ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q gaming monitor, which comes in at $549 after receiving a 21 percent discount that will get you $150 savings. This model has a 1440p WQHD fast IPS display with 175Hz refresh rates and many other amazing features.