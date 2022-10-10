Amazon’s second Prime Day is just a couple of hours away, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t score insane savings. For instance, you can currently receive up to 45 percent savings on some of Arlo’s best camera options for those who want to improve their home security.

You can currently get a new Arlo security camera starting at just $72 when you go for the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera. This option comes with Privacy Shield, night vision, 2-way audio, 1080p video resolution, and $28 savings. Or get the next best thing, which comes as the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera that’s now available for $90 after scoring a $40 discount. This 1-pack wireless security camera comes with color night vision, 2-way audio, and other great features for those who want their first experience with a local security system that will stream content directly to your mobile device, and the best part is that this and every other Arlo security camera is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and other digital assistants.

However, if you want the best savings, you will have to go for the renewed version of Arlo’s Ultra 3-Cam security system that now sells for $480 after seeing an insane 45 percent discount, which translates to $405 savings. In addition, this option will deliver color night vision, a 180-degree field of view, 2-way audio, a siren, and other great features.

Arlo Ultra Arlo’s Ultra 3-Cam security system comes with night vision, 2-way audio, a 180-degree field of view, and other great features.

Savings are also being applied to the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight camera, which now sells for $247 after an $18 discount. But you can take the 2-camera security system home for $475 after the latest 21 percent discount that will get you $125 savings.

Arlo’s Pro 4 Spotlight camera is also on sale, and you can get a single camera with 2K video, HDR, color night vision, and other cool features for just $144, which will help you keep $56 in your pocket. However, you can also get the 3-cam pack for $405, and you would still be able to score $145 savings, representing a 26 percent discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can get the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera for $199 with $50 savings or the Arlo Pro 3 wire-free security system with two cameras for $240 after a $130 discount.