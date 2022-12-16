Score insane deals on some of the best smart TVs Hisense has to offer, as you can currently save up to 42 percent on select models

We’re wrapping up today’s deals with a great selection of Hisense deals, where you will find the 58-inch Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV selling for just $350 after receiving a 42 percent discount. This amazing product regularly sells for $600, which means you can score $250 in savings on your purchase. And, of course, you can also opt for a smaller 50-inch version that now goes for $360 after a 32 percent discount.

The Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV arrives with a 4K display capable of delivering up to 60Hz refresh rates, Quantum Dot technology, and Full Array Local Dimming to deliver purer, richer, more brilliant, and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. It also supports the latest and most popular streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more.

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series

Suppose you want a larger display. You can also consider going for the 85-inch Hisense 4K UHD A7H Series Smart 4K Google TV, which now sells for $1,200 after seeing a 19 percent discount, representing $288 savings. In addition, this model comes with a voice remote, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual X, Game Mode Plus, and other cool features. But if you want a more affordable option, you can check out Hisense’s 75-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV, which now sells for just $550 after receiving a 23 percent discount. You can also get the smaller 43-inch model for just 210, which is an absolute steal.

Finally, you can also consider picking up a new 55-inch Hisense ULED 4K Premium U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series Smart Google TV, as it currently sells for $370 after seeing a very compelling 36 percent discount.