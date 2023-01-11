Amazon’s latest deals will help you get your hands on some of the most powerful and versatile laptops on the market, as Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models currently receive up to 16 percent savings. First up, we have the larger 16-inch model, which is now available for $2,100 after receiving a $399 discount, representing 16 percent savings.

Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro model launched in 2021 with a more potent M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU with machine learning performance that will also deliver up to 2 times faster performance to get your work done faster. You also receive 16GB RAM, which you can also bump up to 64GB if you need a more potent laptop, and 512GB, which can be increased to 8TB if you need to. You will also get a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera with an advanced image signal processor for sharper video calls, a six-speaker sound system with force canceling woofers, and more.

Suppose you need more storage space. In that case, you can also consider going for the 1TB model in Silver, as it currently sells for $2,300, which is also getting the same $399 discount. And if you’re more into the Space Gray variant, get ready to pay $2,399, which would still get you a solid $300 discount.

You can also carry those $300 savings over to the smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro, now selling for $2,199. This will get you the 1TB storage model with 16GB RAM and the same M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. And if you want something a bit more affordable, you can also opt for Apple’s 2022 version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, with sells for just $1,149 after a 12 percent discount, representing $150 savings. And if you’re a hardcore Apple fan, you can also check out the Apple Studio Display, which now sells for $1,499 after picking up a $100 discount.