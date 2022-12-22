Score great savings on some of the best gaming laptops, as ROG's Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Gaming Laptop and other options are on sale

We start today’s deals with huge savings for anyone interested in purchasing a new gaming laptop, as the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Gaming Laptop is now available for just $1,000 after receiving a huge 38 percent discount. This amazing and powerful-looking gaming laptop usually sells for $1,600, which means you will have an extra $600 in your bank account to purchase games, peripherals, and more to improve your battle station.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Gaming Laptop was released in 2021, making it an excellent option for those who want tons of power without paying top dollar for the latest models. It arrives with a 14-inch Pantone Validated WQHD Display with 120Hz refresh rates, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor under the hood.

Of course, there are more options for those interested in picking up a new gaming laptop, as you can get the 2022 model of ASUS’ ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop for the same $1,000 price tag, but savings are limited to $300 thanks to a 23 percent discount. This model comes with a larger 15.6-inch IPS FHD display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage. And you can also go for the MSI Pulse GL66, which sells for $1,159 after seeing a 28 percent discount.

Finally, you can also pick up a new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for just $1,000 after scoring the same $600 savings that come with the Zephyrus G14. However, you will need a keyboard to make this Windows-powered laptop a better productivity tool. Remember that you can pick up a new Surface Signature Keyboard with Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 for $204 after seeing a 27 percent discount, or you can also consider going for the Corsair K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $80 after seeing a 20 percent discount.