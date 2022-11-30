Amazon is currently selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for just $1,000 after scoring a very compelling 38 percent discount, which translates to a whopping $600 discount. The Surface Pro 8 has a 13-inch touchscreen, an Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. Of course, you can also opt for more storage for $1,525, which will get you 512GB space and, sadly, only 20 percent savings, but hey, it’s better than paying the full retail price, as this model usually goes for $1,900.

If you don’t need that much power, consider going for the Intel Core i5 version, which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $800 after seeing a 33 percent discount. However, you may want to know that the 512GB variant is selling for the same price, making it a better choice for those interested in more storage space. You might need to purchase a new Surface Signature Keyboard to transform this device into a more productive laptop. These keyboards start at $121 after seeing a 33 percent discount. You can also get yours with a fingerprint reader for $165 or get one with a Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 for $215 after 18 and 23 percent savings, respectively.

You can also go for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which is also available for $1,000 after receiving a $100 discount. This Windows device is also packed with a 13-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and up to 15 hours of battery life.

And suppose you want a more conventional laptop. In that case, you can also opt for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which goes for $1,000 thanks to the latest 23 percent discount that represents $300 savings for anyone interested. This thin and lightweight laptop comes packed with long-lasting battery life, a 13.5-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Windows 11. You can also check out our selection of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, as you will still find great savings on laptops and other great products.