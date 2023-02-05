Amazon’s latest deals will get you fantastic savings on tons of security cameras, starting with a nice selection from EZVIZ. First up, we have the C8C EZVIZ Outdoor Camera, which comes with pan, tilt, and zoom options, 360-degree visual coverage, 1080p video quality, an IP65 rating to withstand anything the weather wants to throw at it, color night vision, AI-powered person detection, and support for 256GB Micro SD cards for those interested in keeping their info locally without having to pay extra for Cloud storage or security services.

The C8C EZVIZ Outdoor Camera usually sells for $110, but you can currently get your hands on one for just $69 thanks to a very impressive 38 percent discount, making it the best option for those looking for a budget-friendly way to keep an eye on their homes.

Other great options from EZVIZ include the even more affordable C8C Lite Security Outdoor Camera, which now sells for $58 after receiving a 36 percent discount, which translates to $32 savings. This option also features 1080p video capture and a 360-degree field of view, but you get regular night vision. Finally, the C3X-Dual Lens EZVIZ Security Outdoor Camera is another excellent choice, now available for $65 thanks to a 21 percent discount and extra $20 savings via an on-page coupon. This option also has a built-in siren alarm, active lights, and two-way audio. And if you’re interested in keeping an eye on what happens inside your home, you can also consider going for the EZVIZ C1C Security Camera, which now sells for $30 with $10 savings.

Other great options come with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack, which now sells for $240 thanks to a $110 discount. Or go for the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera 2-pack that’s now available for $462 with 23 percent savings. And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can also check out the Blink Outdoor 3-camera kit for just $160 and save $90 on your purchase.