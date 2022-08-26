Take advantage of the latest savings available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II and more

We have great news for Bose fans and anyone who loves top-quality audio products, as Bose’s Labor Day deals are now live at Amazon.com. You will find outstanding savings on select items, where you will find earbuds, over-ear headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more on sale.

Amazon is celebrating Labor Day a bit earlier than expected, as it is already letting you save big bucks on some of Bose’s best products, starting with the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II that are now available for $143 after receiving an insane 38 percent discount. These awesome over-ear headphones regularly sell for $229, which means you get the opportunity to save $86. The Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II come in Black. They will deliver easy connectivity and seamless audio-video syncs, up to 15 hours of playtime, but unfortunately, no ANC.

If you want to enjoy active noise cancelation, you can get it with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, which are now available for $210 after a huge price drop. Regularly selling for $349, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II will now score you $139 savings on its Black color option. But, of course, you can also opt for the Silver variant that sells for $288, and you would still be able to enjoy a very compelling $61 discount.

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II The Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II will deliver a better wireless experience. They will provide deep, immersive sound at any volume, clearer calls, seamless switching between two connected Bluetooth devices, and other great features. View at Amazon

If you’re looking for a smaller, more portable option, you can also check out the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds that are now available for $199 on both its Triple Black and Soapstone color variants. These usually sell for $279, which means you would get a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds with up to 18 hours of listening time and an $80 discount.

The Bose Sport Earbuds are even more affordable, as they are now listed for $149 after seeing a 17 discount. The exact price tag applies to every variant, so you won’t have to compromise to get the best deal.

You will also find great deals on the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker that now goes for $99 after receiving a $20 discount. The Bose TV Speaker now sells for $229 after a $50 discount, but the best deal in this section comes with the Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System without Battery, which now sells for $399. This model used to go for $549 without a battery, which means you can get one and save $150.