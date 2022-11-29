Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

We’re wrapping up the day with the latest Cyber Monday deals available from Amazon.com, where you will find Arlo security cameras on sale, starting with the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, which is currently receiving a 27 percent discount on its 3-Pack option. This bundle usually sells for $550, which means that you would get $150 in savings.

Arlo’s Pro 4 Spotlight Camera system features 2K video recording, HDR, color night vision, a wide 160-degree diagonal viewing angle lens for auto image correction and reduction of the fisheye effect, an integrated spotlight, 2-way audio, and the best part is that you won’t need to use wires or a specific hub to set them up, as they connect directly to your WiFi network.

Of course, you don’t need to get a 3-pack, as you can also get a single camera for $158 after receiving a $41 discount or a 2-pack for $298 after receiving a 22 percent discount, which represents $82 savings. And if that’s still not enough, you can head over to Best Buy, where you can get a new Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle that sells for $400 after receiving a $200 discount or other bundles which come with 12 pieces for you to keep your home safe.

Suppose you’re on a tighter budget. In that case, you can also consider going for the more affordable Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, which now sells for $80 thanks to a huge 38 percent discount. This option can record at 1080p resolution, and you also get color night vision, 2-way audio, a 13-degree wide viewing angle, and other great features. And yes, you can also score some cool savings on the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 2-pack, as it sells for $168 thanks to a 30 percent discount, or get a 3-pack for $222 after scoring a 37 percent discount, representing $128 savings.