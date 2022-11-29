We’re wrapping up the day with the latest Cyber Monday deals available from Amazon.com, where you will find Arlo security cameras on sale, starting with the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, which is currently receiving a 27 percent discount on its 3-Pack option. This bundle usually sells for $550, which means that you would get $150 in savings.

Arlo’s Pro 4 Spotlight Camera system features 2K video recording, HDR, color night vision, a wide 160-degree diagonal viewing angle lens for auto image correction and reduction of the fisheye effect, an integrated spotlight, 2-way audio, and the best part is that you won’t need to use wires or a specific hub to set them up, as they connect directly to your WiFi network.

Of course, you don’t need to get a 3-pack, as you can also get a single camera for $158 after receiving a $41 discount or a 2-pack for $298 after receiving a 22 percent discount, which represents $82 savings. And if that’s still not enough, you can head over to Best Buy, where you can get a new Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle that sells for $400 after receiving a $200 discount or other bundles which come with 12 pieces for you to keep your home safe.

Suppose you’re on a tighter budget. In that case, you can also consider going for the more affordable Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, which now sells for $80 thanks to a huge 38 percent discount. This option can record at 1080p resolution, and you also get color night vision, 2-way audio, a 13-degree wide viewing angle, and other great features. And yes, you can also score some cool savings on the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 2-pack, as it sells for $168 thanks to a 30 percent discount, or get a 3-pack for $222 after scoring a 37 percent discount, representing $128 savings.