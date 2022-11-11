Score great savings on Amazon's latest and best smart TV options, where you will find the Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV and more on sale

Today’s best deals start at Amazon.com, where you will find incredible savings on some of the company’s best products, starting with the 65-inch Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, which currently sells for 600 after receiving a 25 percent discount. This model usually costs $800, but today’s offer will give you $200 savings.

Remember that Amazon’s latest Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K smart TV arrives with a stunning Quantum Dot QLED Display which will make all your movies, shows, and live sports brighter and richer, with more lifelike colors. You also get advanced HDR, meaning better colors with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+. Its adaptive brightness feature will optimize the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that automatically detects the lighting in your room.

You can also check out the more affordable 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, which is currently receiving today’s best discount, as you can save up to 38 percent on the 50-inch model. This smart TV usually sells for $470, so you can pick one up for just $290 after a $180 discount. You can also save on the larger 55-inch model, which now goes for $330 thanks to a 37 percent discount. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can check out the 43-inch model that goes for $250 after receiving a 32 percent discount.

Suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can check out Samsung’s 65-inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q80B Series smart TV that now sells for $998 after scoring a 29 percent discount that will get you $400 savings. And the best part is that you can use those savings to pick up a new Samsung HW-B650 3.1ch Soundbar with Dolby 5.1 DTS Virtual:X, which now sells for $208 after receiving a 48 percent discount. And if you believe that’s too much, you can also opt for the Samsung HW-B550/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, which sells for $178 after scoring a 36 percent discount.