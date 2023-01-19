We have great news for those looking to make their homes smarter, as the latest deals from Amazon and Best Buy will let you save on the latest generation Echo Show smart displays, Nest products, and more. First up, we have the second-generation Echo Show 8, which is now available for just $80 after receiving a 38 percent discount. This model launched with a $130 price tag, but today’s offer will help you take one home while saving $50.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s second-generation Echo Show 8 was released back in 2021. It arrived with an 8-inch HD touchscreen display with adaptive color, a 13MP camera with auto-framing, and stereo speakers to get you the best experience during video calls. At the same time, it will be amazing for those who love watching their favorite shows while cooking or doing any other task. You also get every Alexa built-in, so you will be able to ask your digital assistant for anything you want.

Of course, if you want a larger display, you can also opt for the third-generation Echo Show 10, which now sells for $195 after receiving a 22 percent discount. This model usually goes for $250, which means that you will be able to score $55 in savings if you choose to pick one up. You will get a larger 10.1-inch HD display, a 13MP camera, and more. And since we’re talking about large smart displays, we must also include Google’s Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant, as it now goes for $190 after receiving a $40 discount. This product arrives with a 10-inch display, a 6.5-inch front-facing camera, three powerful speakers, and other great features, making it a fantastic option for those who love using Google Assistant.

Finally, if you’re not really into smart displays, you can also get your hands on a new Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for just $75, thanks to the latest $25 discount. And if you’re looking for the most affordable option, remember that you can get the third-generation Echo Dot for $25 or the latest iteration for just $35 after the latest offers that will get you $15 savings.