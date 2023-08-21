LG’s latest laptop collection comes with tons of power and a slim and ultra-portable design, making it the perfect laptop for most people constantly moving. The latest models were released earlier this year, but they’re already starting to receive massive discounts, which makes them even more attractive to potential buyers. The best option we’ve found today comes with the 2-in-1 version of the LG gram 16, which is now available for just $1,000 thanks to a 38 percent discount.

The LG gram 16 2-in-1 lightweight laptop is now available for just $1,000 at Amazon.com. This excellent laptop normally sells for $1,600, meaning you can pick one up and get $600 in instant savings. This model comes packed with a 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a very convenient and versatile design that will let you use your laptop as a tablet, which also means you get stylus support and more ways to interact with your new laptop.

If you want more storage space, consider picking up the 2TB storage variant, which sells for $1,275 with 15 percent instant savings. And if you’re OK with the 2022 model, you can also get a new LG gram 16 with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage for $997, thanks to a massive 41 percent discount. And if you want a larger display, you can also check out the latest savings applied to the LG gram 17, now selling for $1,497 with 29 percent in instant savings. This model packs 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage under the hood.