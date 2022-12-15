We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of wireless headphones from Sony and other great brands. Savings start with the latest Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones, now available for $178 after receiving a huge 36 percent discount. This product usually arrives with a $280 price tag, meaning you can score more than $100 in savings if you pull the trigger on this offer.

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds come in two different color options, including Black and Silver, and tons of amazing features that will deliver noise canceling, excellent sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec, crystal clear calls, and up to 8 hours of music playback when Noise Cancellation is on. And the best part is that you also get an IPX4 rating, so you can also take your new headphones to the gym or out for a run without having to worry about the rain or getting sweaty.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds is the industry-leading noise-canceling headphones. It provides some of the best sounding experience, it has IPX4 rating against water, and it can last up to 8-hours with Noise Canceling. See at Amazon (US)

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable alternatives. In that case, you can also check out the Sony LinkBuds S, which are also receiving a 36 percent discount, which means you can pick up a pair for $128. These wireless earbuds come in three different color options, with up to 20 hours of battery life with their charging case.

If you want Sony’s best, check out the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, now available for $348 after seeing a 13 percent discount. These arrive with Sony’s best features, including a 30-hour battery life and quick charge to get you up to 3 hours of music playback after a short 3-minute charge.

Other options arrive with the Bose QuietComfort 45, which now goes for $249 thanks to a 24 percent discount. These wireless noise-canceling headphones feature hi-fi audio, up to 24 hours of battery life, and $80 savings across the board, or get the smaller Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for the same price. And if you’re looking for great sound on a budget, you can also check out the Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Transparency Edition, which sells for $80 after a $30 discount.