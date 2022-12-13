Check out the latest savings available on some of the best audio products around, as you can save on Marshall's latest Bluetooth speakers and more

We’re wrapping up today’s amazing deals with several audio products, starting with the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently scoring a very compelling 36 percent discount. This fabulous speaker usually sells for $280, but you can take one home for just $180, which means you get to keep $100 in your pocket. Marshall’s Acton II delivers a well-balanced, powerful audio experience, up to 10 hours of battery life, and Bluetooth 5.0 technology that will keep you connected at up to 30 feet. You can also fine-tune your settings with the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analog controls on your speaker’s top panel to get the perfect sound.

You will also find insane deals on the Marshall Stanmore II and Marshall Emberton, which are now available for $250 and $120 after receiving 34 and 29 percent savings, respectively. And savings don’t stop there, as you will also be able to save on Marshall’s latest headphones and other cool products.

However, today’s best savings come with the Behringer BIGFOOT All-In-One USB Studio Condenser Microphone, selling for just $28 after an insane 74 percent discount. This USB studio condenser microphone usually sells for $109, which means that you can save more than $80 on your purchase. Of course, there are more options for those looking to upgrade their recording gear, starting with the Beyerdynamic M201 TG Classic Dynamic Hypercardioid Microphone that’s now receiving a 25 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $269, which translates to $90 savings.

A higher-end option with huge savings comes as the Beyerdynamic M88 TG Dynamic Microphone, which usually sells for $499, but you can purchase one for just $359 after receiving a 28 percent discount. And suppose you’re looking for a more budget-friendly alternative. In that case, you can check out the Beyerdynamic FOX Professional USB Studio Microphone with Boom Scissor Arm Bundle, which goes for $90 after seeing a $10 discount.

Of course, most of these microphones need an audio interface to work with your laptop or PC, so we have also spotted some interesting savings on the Behringer U-Phoria UM2 USB Audio Interface, which now goes for $39 after seeing a 34 percent discount. Another great option comes in as the Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface, which now sells for $105 thanks to a 25 percent discount, and if you’re looking for something different, you can also consider going for the amazing Focusrite Vocaster One, which is perfect for podcasting or recording as a solo creator. It usually sells for $200, but you can now get yours for just $150, which means you can score $50 in savings.