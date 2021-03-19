Apple’s largest and most powerful MacBook Pro is on sale right now. You can currently get a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage space for $21,499 with $300 savings if you go for the Space Gray color option. However, the best savings come with the Silver colored variant that’s now getting a $350 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $2,449, and you get the same internals.

Now, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB of storage space, and 16GB RAM for $2,199 with $200 on either color variant. We also recently saw that the latest M1 powered MacBook Air with 512GB of storage space was getting up to $79 off, while the 256GB wasn’t getting any kind of love. However, things have changed, and we now see that these laptops have received a price drop that lets you get the Gold variant for $969, while the Silver and Space Gray color options see price drops of $5 and $1, respectively. And if you decide to get any of these new laptops, you may also want to consider getting an Apple Leather Sleeve that’s currently selling for $162 after a $24 discount.

We now head over to B&H, where there are several deals on Samsung Galaxy Buds and Sony headphones. First, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are getting a $54 discount that will be applied via coupon when you place them in your cart, meaning that you can grab a pair for $95. Next up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with ANC getting a $59 discount, which leaves them available for $110. And if you’re looking for an over-the-ear alternative, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are getting a $70 discount, so you can get yours for $278.

You can also get some interesting accessories for your workstation. First, you can get a new Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL for just $60 on its Stormtrooper Limited Edition that looks sick. Or grab PICTEK’s gaming keyboard for $19.89. Now, to get this deal, you will first have to add a $2 on-page coupon discount and then enter code B9F5HTM4 at checkout to receive extra savings.

The Amazon Basics Aluminum Type-C Docking with DisplayPort is now selling for just $90 on its grey color variant, while you would have to pay full retail for the Silver or Space Gray color options that go for $128.23. And finally, you may also want to consider getting your hands on a new QualGear 3-Way Articulating Single Monitor Desk Mount that’s now selling for $23.09 that usually sells for $25.