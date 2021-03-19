16-inch MacBook Pro screenshot from Apple video

Apple’s largest and most powerful MacBook Pro is on sale right now. You can currently get a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage space for $21,499 with $300 savings if you go for the Space Gray color option. However, the best savings come with the Silver colored variant that’s now getting a $350 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $2,449, and you get the same internals.

Now, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB of storage space, and 16GB RAM for $2,199 with $200 on either color variant. We also recently saw that the latest M1 powered MacBook Air with 512GB of storage space was getting up to $79 off, while the 256GB wasn’t getting any kind of love. However, things have changed, and we now see that these laptops have received a price drop that lets you get the Gold variant for $969, while the Silver and Space Gray color options see price drops of $5 and $1, respectively. And if you decide to get any of these new laptops, you may also want to consider getting an Apple Leather Sleeve that’s currently selling for $162 after a $24 discount.

    Intel Core i9 16-inch MacBook Pro

    Intel Core i7 16-inch MacBook Pro

    M1 MacBook Air

 

We now head over to B&H, where there are several deals on Samsung Galaxy Buds and Sony headphones. First, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are getting a $54 discount that will be applied via coupon when you place them in your cart, meaning that you can grab a pair for $95. Next up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with ANC getting a $59 discount, which leaves them available for $110. And if you’re looking for an over-the-ear alternative, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are getting a $70 discount, so you can get yours for $278.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

    Sony WH-1000XM4

 

You can also get some interesting accessories for your workstation. First, you can get a new Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL for just $60 on its Stormtrooper Limited Edition that looks sick. Or grab PICTEK’s gaming keyboard for $19.89. Now, to get this deal, you will first have to add a $2 on-page coupon discount and then enter code B9F5HTM4 at checkout to receive extra savings.

The Amazon Basics Aluminum Type-C Docking with DisplayPort is now selling for just $90 on its grey color variant, while you would have to pay full retail for the Silver or Space Gray color options that go for $128.23. And finally, you may also want to consider getting your hands on a new QualGear 3-Way Articulating Single Monitor Desk Mount that’s now selling for $23.09 that usually sells for $25.

    Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL

    Amazon Basics Aluminum Type-C Docking with DisplayPort

    QualGear 3-Way Articulating Single Monitor Desk Mount




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
iPad 2020
Several iPad models and more Android devices are on sale right now
Check out more Amazon deals featuring several iPad models, including the 10.22-inch and the 10.9-inch variants, as well as more Android phones
The Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and OtterBox cases are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, Samsung, and OtterBox, where we find the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series, OtterBox cases, and more on sale
Apple MR headset
Apple’s VR/AR headset could arrive as soon as next year
Ming-Chi Kuo has recently posted a new research note that gives us the possible launch dates for an Apple AR/VR headset and more