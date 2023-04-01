Amazon’s latest deals come with excellent news for every gamer interested in upgrading their experience with a new gaming headset. There are many options, but we will start with one of my favorites, the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset, which now sells for just $84 thanks to a very attractive 35 percent discount. This great headset is an affordable option that packs DTS Headphone 7.1, 50mm PRO-G Drivers, Blue Voice technology, and $46 instant savings. The best part is that this wired gaming headset is compatible with your PC, the latest Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles, and your Nintendo Switch.

However, you can also consider going for the Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, which is now available for $100 with $30 savings. This model is also compatible with your PC and the latest gaming consoles, and you also get up to 33 hours of battery life, so you won’t have to interrupt your gaming sessions. Another wireless option that arrives with a more budget-friendly price tag is the Corsair VOID RGB Elite Wireless Premium Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound, selling for $85 with 23 percent savings.

You can also check out beyerdynamic’s second generation MMX 300 Premium Gaming Headset, which now sells for just $179 thanks to a $60 discount in renewed condition. Or go full out for the beyerdynamic DT-290-MKII-200/80 Headset that now sells for $339, thanks to a $90 discount. This headset was created for broadcast applications, which might be a little too much for most gamers, but it is, without a doubt, a great option to consider.

Audiophiles are also getting some love, as they can now pick up a new pair of beyerdynamic DT 240 PRO for just $69, thanks to a 31 percent discount. Or get the more potent and comfortable beyerdynamic DT 990 PRO Over-Ear Studio Monitor Headphones for $139 and save $40 with your purchase. However, today’s best offer comes with the PHILIPS Fidelio X2HR Over-Ear Open-Air Headphone, now available for just $145 with a massive 52 percent discount.