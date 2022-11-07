Amazon lets you score great discounts on some of Sony's best headphones on the market, where you will find the WH-1000XM4 and more on sale

We start today’s deals with some of Sony’s best wireless headphones, as Amazon is currently letting you save up to 34 percent on select models.

Amazon is selling the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones for just $230 after scoring a huge 34 percent discount. These headphones typically sell for $348 after receiving a $50 price cut, which came with the launch of the WH-1000XM5 model, but today’s offer will help you save even more, as you can get $120 savings. Just make sure you go for the Silver color variant, as the Black and Blue options are still going for $348.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones feature amazing noise canceling, Alexa voice control, up to 30 hours of continuous playback, touch sensor controls to play, pause or skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, answer phone calls, Adaptive Sound Control to provide a personalized listening experience and a comfortable design that will let you wear them for hours without an issue.

Of course, you can also opt for the latest and improved Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones. Sony’s latest headphones are currently receiving a 13 percent discount, which will let you pick up a pair for $348, which means you can save more than $50 if you choose this option.

Suppose you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones. In that case, you can also check out the Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones, which now sell for $248 thanks to an 11 percent discount, which represents $31 savings. And if you’re looking for more affordable alternatives, you can check out Sony’s LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones, which now go for $148 after scoring a 26 percent discount. These wireless earbuds normally fetch for $200, which means you get to score more than $50 with your purchase of the Black or Earth Blue color variants. But you can get better savings when you go for the White model, which is now available for $128.