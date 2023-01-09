Score up to $600 savings on a new LG gram 17 and other great laptops to start your 2023 the best way possible

We start today’s deals with a great laptop for anyone interested in carrying a large 17-inch display, as the 2022 version of the LG gram 17 Ultra Lightweight Laptop is now available for as low as $1,197 after scoring a very compelling 34 percent discount. This product arrived with a $1,800 price tag, meaning you would score more than $600 in savings.

The LG gram 17 comes packed with a large 17-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD storage, support for WiFi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, which will be more than enough power for those interested in gaming, content creation, and more. However, you can also opt for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX2050 version, which sells for $1,500 after receiving a 25 percent, which translates to $500 savings in your pocket.

However, you don’t need to spend that much on a new laptop, as there are a couple of more affordable options, starting with the ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop, which comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage and Radeon graphics for just $699 after a 265 percent discount. This laptop usually sells for $950, so you get a solid $250 discount. And if by any chance you are more into Chromebooks, you can also pick up a new Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook for $589, thanks to a 16 percent discount. This option features a 16-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, an Intel Core i5 processor, and Intel Iris XE graphics.