You can currently take a new 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Smart TV home for just $998, thanks to a very compelling 33 percent discount. This excellent option launched with a $1,500 price tag, which means you will get more than $500 in instant savings. Sony’s X90K Series Smart Google TV is one of Sony’s best TVs for anyone looking for a premium media experience. It features 4K resolution at 120Hz refresh rates, plus it comes with a built-in Chromecast, USB recording via DVR and an ambient light sensor.

You also get a powerful Cognitive Processor XR that will help it deliver intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors. And it’s also the perfect choice for those PlayStation fans out there, as it will help improve your overall gaming experience with input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, plus you also get to enjoy Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch. Of course, you can also opt for the smaller 55-inch model, which now starts at $898, thanks to a 31 percent discount that will get you $400 instant savings.

You can also check out the latest savings applied to Sony’s X85K Series 4K UHD Smart TV, which sells for $898 on its 65-inch model. Or get the even more affordable X80K series with the same screen size, and take advantage of the latest 20 percent savings that will let you take this bad boy home for just $798.

Other, more affordable options will get you Amazon's 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for just $340 with 35 percent savings or a smaller 50-inch Hisense A6 Series for $258 with 17 percent savings. However, I’d recommend you go for the 70-inch model, as it now sells for just $500, and get ready to enjoy your favorite games, movies, and series on a large screen.