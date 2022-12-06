FIFA’s World Cup has entered a more exciting stage, as top teams from every group are now battling against each other to determine which is the best soccer team in 2022. The final game will be played on December 18, which means that you have more than enough time to get ready and get your hands on a new smart TV or laser projector, as the World Cup has brought tons of amazing deals to Hisense products.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you score up to $1,022 in savings on the latest smart TVs and laser projectors from Hisense. There are several options to choose from, but we will start with the Hisense ULED 4K Premium U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series Smart Google TV, which now sells for $600 after scoring a 25 percent discount on its 65-inch model. Or you can go for the smaller 55-inch version that sells for $498 thanks to a 14 percent discount that will get you $82 savings. And if you want a larger display, you can get the 75-inch model, as it is also scoring $200 savings as the 65-inch variant.

Hisense ULED 4K U6H Quantum Dot Smart TV Hisense ULED 4K U6H Quantum Dot Smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. See at Amazon

A more affordable option comes in as the 50-inch Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which now sells for $420 after scoring a 21 percent discount, representing $110 savings. And if you want to go all out, you can also consider going for the massive 85-inch Hisense ULED Premium U7H QLED Series Quantum Dot Google 4K Smart TV that sells for $1,800 after receiving an $800 price cut. Or get a smaller 4K ULED smart TV, as the Hisense U8H series goes for $700 thanks to a $450 discount.

Finally, the best savings come with the Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector, which sells for $2,298 after scoring a huge 30 percent discount. This model usually sells for $3,300, which means you can score $1000 in savings. And if you want the best experience possible, go for the Hisense 120L9G-CINE120A 4K UHD Laser TV, Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector with a 120-inch ALR Screen, which sells for $4,478 after the latest discount. This product usually costs $5,500, meaning you can get one and save $1,022.