Take advantage of some of the best deals available on Sony's 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV, and other great options

We start this week’s deals with a vast selection of Sony smart TVs, which are currently letting you save up to $1,000. Prices start as low as $448 with $50 savings on the 43-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series, but pricing and discounts will vary depending on the model you go for and the canvas you choose.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you score some killer savings on the Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series, where you will find the 50-inch model going for $698 after receiving a 30 percent discount. This model usually sells for $1,000, but today’s offer will let you take one home for $698, which means you get to keep more than $301 in your pocket. The 50-inch model is another great option, which sells for $528 thanks to a 25 percent discount, translating to $171.99 savings.

Sony’s 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV arrives with Dolby Vision, HDR support, and a 4K Processor X1 that will make it deliver a smooth and clear picture, full or rich colors, and detailed contrast. Also, you get the benefits of Alexa, as you can change channels, adjust volume, and more with your digital assistant. In addition, we have great news for gamers. This smart TV will enhance your gaming experience thanks to its latest features for the PlayStation 5 so that you can get improved gaming picture quality.

Sony’s 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series is also on sale, where you will find the 75-inch model receiving a 32 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,200, but you can currently get yours for $1,498, making it one of the best deals in our selection. Of course, you can also opt for the smaller 55-inch model, which sells for $898 thanks to a 31 percent discount that translates to $401.99 savings. The 65 and 85-inch models are also on sale, but they’re not as compelling as the ones we just mentioned.

Finally, Sony’s 75-inch 8K Ultra HD TV Z9K Series is also on sale, and you can get one for $5998 after seeing a 14 percent discount representing $1,001.99 savings. Indeed, it may not be the best deal available, but it’s still better than paying the full retail price.