Score huge savings on some of the best 4K UHD projectors for your home theater, as Samsung's The Premier and more options are on sale

Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals are packed with tons of outstanding deals. Still, there’s one in particular that caught our eyes, as you can currently score huge savings on some of the best 4k UHD projectors on the market, starting with Samsung’s The Premiere Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Smart Single Laser Projector for Home Theater, which is currently receiving a 29 percent discount. This amazing laser projector is great for bringing the whole movie theater experience to your home. It usually sells for $3,498, but you can pick one up for $2,498, which translates to $1,000 savings. In addition, this 2020 model comes packed with HDR, a 2.2Ch surround sound system, and Alexa built-in to make your device even smarter. And the best part is that you can use it at any time, as its ultra-bright laser with 2,200 Lumens of total power will deliver cinema-like pictures and contrast for you to enjoy.

Of course, that’s not the only option for getting some love during Cyber Monday, as you can also pick up a new Optoma UHD55 4K Ultra HD DLP Home Theater and Gaming Projector for $1,499, thanks to the latest 16 percent discount. However, Suppose you’re interested in scoring the best savings. In that case, your best option comes with the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater and Entertainment Projector, which now sells for $1,100 thanks to an impressive 31 percent discount that will get you $500 savings.

If that’s still too much for your wallet, you can also consider going for a new Anker NEBULA Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector that’s great for outdoor activities. It has native 720P resolution to deliver an image from 40 to 100 inches. It is also bright, but you’ll get better results in dimmer environments, and the best part is that it will give you up to 3 hours of video playback, which is more than enough if you’re only planning on watching a movie.