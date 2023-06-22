Amazon announced that it’d hold its Amazon Prime Day on July 11-12, and the company has already discounted several of its own products, and hundreds of other items in anticipation of the event. Here, we found some of the best affordable smart TVs that you can buy right now, and some that you can sign up to buy when the time comes. With the current discounts, you could save up to $300 on selected smart TVs, making it one of the best times to upgrade.

First, we have to address the biggest deal you can get your hands on right now. The Amazon-branded 43-inch Fire TV Omni Series TV is available for just $100, saving you $300. It’s an “Invite-only” deal where Prime members can request an invitation before the Prime Day event starts in July.

This is a crazy good deal, and you could save 75% on the 43-inch model, which is ideal for living rooms and bedrooms. The TV has a 4K panel, and support for HDR 10, HLC, and Dolby Digital Plus. You can also control the TV hands-free thanks to Alexa, and it supports most, if not all, of your favorite applications and services.

Next up, we have the Amazon Fire TV 2-series, which includes the 32-inch and 40-inch models. The TV has a 1080p FHD display, and support for HDR 10, HLC, and Dolby Digital Audio. It’s excellent for watching your favorite movies and TV shows, and the smart features will enable you to play games, interact with Alexa, and connect to other gaming consoles and devices using the HDMI input. The 32-inch model is available for just $130, while the 40-inch will cost you only $190.

The other two deals include the Toshiba Class V35 series, that’s available in 32 and 43 inches, and the Insignia F20 series, available in 24, 32, and 42 inches.

The Toshiba smart TV comes with a Full HD 1080p panel, and it supports hands-free Alexa, DTS Virtual:X technology for a scalable and more versatile audio experience that’s more immersive and enjoyable for watching movies and your favorite TV shows. It has more than one million movies and TV episodes available, and it supports all of your favorite streaming provides, including Prime Video, AppleTV+, Disney+, Hulu, and many more. The TV also supports Apple’s AirPlay, and the 43-inch model is currently only $150, down from $200.

The Insignia models feature 1080p FHD panels and support Apple AirPlay, Fire TV, and HDMI ARC for compatible soundbars without requiring additional cables. Like other smart TVs on this list, they support hands-free Alexa, and come with all of your favorite streaming services, enabling you to watch movies and tv shows. The 24-inch model retails for $140, the 32-inch for $170, and the 42-inch for just $130.