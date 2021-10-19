We have received tons of great surprises from the latest Apple Unleashed event, where Cupertino announced new AirPods 3, two new processors, and two new MacBook Pro models. These new laptops are way more powerful than anything you’ve seen before, but they’re also quite expensive. So expensive that the smaller 14-inch model starts at $1,999. However, you can already pre-order yours and save up to $300 on your order.

You can currently get your hands on a new 14-inch MacBook Pro for just $1,899.05, which means almost $100 savings for anyone interested in the entry-level variant with an 8-core M1 Pro processor, 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM. The 1TB storage space can be yours for $2,375, and the maxed-out version can be yours for $5,604.05, down from $5,899 on the maxed-out version with 8TB storage and 64GB storage.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,374.05, down from its starting $2,499 price tag, and if you go all out, you will end up paying $5,794.05, which is still better than paying $6,099 for the model with 8TB storage and 64GB RAM. However, you must log in to an Expercom account to take advantage of these savings.

And if you’re still not convinced about spending that much on a new laptop, you can also go for the 13-inch MacBook Pro or the MacBook Air since they both feature Apple’s M1 chip, and they’re still a great option in 2021. The 13-inch Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $1,169 after a $1300 discount on the Silver color variant, or pay $10 more and pick up the Space Gray option. And if you want 512GB storage space, you will be able to get yours for $1,349 after a $150 discount. The M1 MacBook Air is getting a $100 discount on its 512GB storage option so that you can get yours for $1,149, or grab the 256GB model for $929 and score $70 savings.