We usually don’t cover case deals since we’re more focused on flagship phones and some of the best devices available in the market. We usually have separate posts for the best cases for some of the hottest phones around, but we couldn’t turn a blind eye to the latest deals that will help you protect your investment. We will first head over to OtterBox, where there’s a 20 percent discount sitewide, with discounts that will go up to 30 percent on discontinued items. So yes, that means that every case for Samsung, Apple, Google, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, and more are on sale.

For example, if you want a new case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can get one starting at $31.96, which translates into $7.99 savings. Cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also start at $31.96 with the same $7.99 discount, and there are several options to choose from.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra case

If you’re looking for a new case for your Google Pixel 5 or your Pixel 4a, you can also find it here, starting at $31.96 after a $20 discount. Well, by this time, you’ve figured out that most case options will start for $31.99, but if you want a case for your OnePlus 8T, you will have fewer options to choose from, and these start at $39.96, down from its regular $49.95 price tag. And yes, OtterBox also has a nice selection of cases for the latest iPhone 12 lineup.

    Google Pixel 5 cases

    OnePlus 8T cases

    Apple iPhone 12 cases

Now, since we’re already talking about Apple, you should also head over to Amazon.com, where cases for the iPhone 11 lineup are also on sale. You can get a case for your device starting at just $16.47, if you go for the Apple Silicone Case for the iPhone 11 Pro in Black with $22.53 savings, or get the leather case in its (Product) RED color option for $30 after a $19 discount. The Apple Leather Folio for the iPhone 11 Pro Mac is getting a $51 discount, which leaves it available for just $78. And there are several options to choose from. Maybe you should head over to the Apple deals landing page to check out every deal available since you will also find the Apple Smart Battery Case, the 20W USB-C Power Adapter, Apple’s MagSafe Charger, and more on sale.

    Apple Silicone Case for the iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple Leather Case RED

    Apple Leather Folio

