Amazon’s latest offers will get you interesting savings on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, which sells for $500 thanks to a compelling 29 percent discount. This small and portable laptop comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen PixelSense Display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space which is more than enough to get your schoolwork done. You also get an improved HD camera and built-in studio microphones, which will be great for video calls and more. It will also be great for traveling, as it will keep you going for up to 13.5 hours, and if you’re running out of juice, you can get up to 80 percent charge in one hour thanks to its Fast Charging capabilities.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 $500 $700 Save $200 The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen PixelSense Display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space which is more than enough to get your schoolwork done. $500 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The best part is that you can also get your new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 with 256GB storage space for just $566 and still take advantage of the 29 percent savings. This model usually sells for $800, meaning that you can score more than $230 in savings when you opt for this variant.

You can also consider picking up a higher-end Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which also gets a 29 percent discount. This model has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage space, and a $1,200 price tag, making it perfect for anyone interested in a more powerful workstation. However, if you’re interested in one of Microsoft’s best options, you can go for the Surface Laptop Studio, now available for $1,252 after receiving a 22 percent discount. This model comes packed with an Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a fascinating design that aims to make it the ultimate productivity and creative tool.