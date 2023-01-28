Google’s Pixel 6 series is, without a doubt, an important milestone in the company’s smartphone business, as Google finally decided to evolve and introduce a fresh and new design that made its phones stand out in an endless sea of squared slabs. The best part is that they’re still one of the best options for any Google fan, as these smartphones are currently available for as low as $470.

Amazon’s latest offers will help you save up to 28 percent on the Google Pixel 6. Savings start with the 128GB storage model that sells for $470 after receiving a 22 percent discount. This model usually sells for $599, meaning you would score $129 in savings. But the best deal comes with the 256GB storage variant that goes for $500 after receiving a 28 percent discount, representing $200 instant savings.

The Google Pixel 6 packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Smooth Display with up to 90Hz refresh rates, a killer camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide, while the selfie shooter features an 8MP sensor. This device also includes an all-day battery that will give you up to 24 hours of regular use, support for fast wireless charging, Google’s proprietary Tensor chip, a next-generation Titan M2 security chip, and other goodies.

However, you can also aim higher and pick up a new Google Pixel 6 Pro, as this model is also on sale and available for $590 after receiving a very compelling 34 percent discount. The Pixel 6 Pro arrived with an $899 price tag, which means you will be able to keep $310 in your wallet. This device has an improved triple camera setup, making it a more versatile option for every occasion.