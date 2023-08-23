Save up to 28 percent on a new Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

Getting a new Smart TV has never been so great, thanks to the constant discounts applied to some of the best options on the market. We have seen several interesting options from Sony, TCL, and Hisense getting pretty aggressive discounts, but we now have even more options for you to choose from, as Amazon’s latest Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV is currently receiving up to 28 percent savings, with models starting for as low as $330.

Fire TV Omni QLED TV $430 $600 Save $170 The new Fire TV Omni comes with a 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) that supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ playback. It features 96 local dimming zones for better black levels and tons of Fire TV OS features. $430 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will get you great savings on the latest Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, which now starts at $330 on its 43-inch model, thanks to the latest 27 percent discount. This model normally sells for $450, which means that you get to score $120 in instant savings. However, today’s best deal comes with a 55-inch screen, as this model is now available for just $430, down from its regular $600 price tag, meaning you get to keep $170 in your pocket.

You will even find savings on the largest 75-inch model, which now sells for $900 with $200 in instant savings. But the best part is that Amazon’s latest Fire TV Omni QLED smart TVs will deliver stunning image quality thanks to 4K Quantum Dot technology and advanced HDR, which works with Dolby Vision IQ and other features to make your content more enjoyable.

And remember that you can make your smart TV even better when you add one of the latest Echo smart speakers to your smart home, as they will improve your experience. For instance, you can now get the latest Echo for just $65 thanks to a $35 discount. This cool speaker will also let you control your smart devices and pair up with your Fire TV to deliver even better overall sound.