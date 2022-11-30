We have more sweet deals coming your way. This time, from SteelSeries, as several of its high-quality gaming headsets are on sale at Amazon.com, starting with the SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity Gaming Headset, which is now available for $133, thanks to one of today’s best offers. This wired gaming headset arrives with hi-res speaker drivers made with high-density neodymium magnets to produce a full, expansive frequency range from 10 to 40,000 hertz, polished steel, and aluminum alloy construction, DTS Headphone: X v2.0 Surround for PC, which provides spatial imaging for complete 360-degree immersion, and studio quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation. In addition, you get a 26 percent discount, which means you get to keep $50 in your pocket.

Of course, you can go for the more affordable SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1X Gaming Headset, which currently sells for $45 after scoring a 25 percent discount that translates to $15 savings for anyone interested in picking one up. In addition, the Arctis Nova 1X is compatible with the latest gaming consoles on the market, which means you can enjoy Arctic’s signature sound, ClearCast Gen 2 Mic, ComfortMAX System, and more with your favorite games. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can also check out the latest savings applied to the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, which now sells for $40 after a 50 percent discount.

Other higher-end alternatives include the SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset, which now goes for $179 thanks to an 11 percent discount. This wireless gaming headset usually sells for $200, which means you can score $21 savings on yours. It arrives with a long-lasting battery that will deliver up to 20 hours of constant gaming. Or check out the Sony-INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset, which now goes for $278 after seeing a 22 discount. You can also check out the latest deals available on gaming peripherals on our Black Friday selection, as some of them are still live.