Amazon’s latest offers will get you great savings on some of the best smart TVs on the market. First up, we have Samsung’s Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV receiving some exciting discounts, starting with the 50-inch model that now sells for $968. This model normally sells for $1,198, but today’s offer will let you take one home and save $230.

Samsung The Frame $1999 $2698 Save $699 Samsung's The Frame comes with a stunning QLED display with 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates, a Quantum Processor 4K to upscale all your content and Color Volume with Quantum Dot for a better viewing experience. $1999 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Samsung’s The Frame Series starts at $558 if you go for the 32-inch model from 2020, but you won’t find any savings applied to that variant. You will, however, find 16 percent savings on the larger 55-inch variant, which now goes for $1,172, which is the sweet spot for anyone looking to get a large screen without breaking the bank. You can also choose to get the best savings with the 75-inch model, now available for $1,999 with 26 percent savings, which translates to $698 in instant savings. This will get you one of Samsung’s most iconic smart TVs, with a stunning QLED display with 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. You also get a Quantum Processor 4K to upscale all your content and Color Volume with Quantum Dot for a better viewing experience. This smart TV also features an impressive Art Mode that will show your favorite art pieces or photos when not using your TV, and its customizable bezel will also help you get the best frame to match your decoration.

Suppose you’re looking for other options. In that case, you should consider picking up a new 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV, now for $1,398 with $200 in instant savings. And if you want a larger and portable option, you can also get your hands on a new Anker NEBULA Mars 3 Outdoor Portable Projector for just $999 with a $100 on-page coupon. This model comes with a 40W speaker, a bright 1,000 ANSI Lumen image, autofocus, keystone correction, a massive 200-inch image, and more.

And don’t worry about getting carried away with your movie or falling asleep, as you can rest easy knowing that Meross’ Smart WiFi Door & Window Sensor Alarm will go off if anyone tries to go into your home uninvited. You can get yours for just $22.35 when you add promo code 8NFXSINT at checkout. This version comes with a Hub to help you control your home security, but if you only want the door and window sensor, you can pick one up for just $14 with the on-page coupon.