The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are some of the best smartphones in 2023. They’re equipped with Google’s own Tensor G2 SoC, 8/12GB of memory, and up to 512GB of storage. They’re some of the best camera phones on the market, and the latest generation comes with several improvements that make them worth considering.

The Pixel 7 with 256GB of storage is now available for just $599.99 at Amazon, saving you $100. That’s a 14% discount. The larger Pixel 7 Pro with the same storage is also available for $899.99, saving you 10%. The 512GB storage variant also has a $100 discount. That’s a lot of storage for the price, and it’s an excellent deal for those who capture a lot of photos and record many videos.

If you’re after an even better deal, and perhaps you don’t need that much storage, BestBuy is also offering the Pixel 7 series at steep discounts. At BestBuy, the Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage costs just $499. The 256GB model also goes for $499, saving you $200.

The Pixel 7 Pro receives a similar discount at BestBuy, with the 128/256GB models going for just $749. The 512Gb variant costs just $849.00, saving you $250 from the $1,099.00 retail price.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen, while the larger Pixel 7 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel. They’re both colorful, bright, and provide excellent viewing angles. Pixels are also known to receive timely updates, making them some of the best phones to consider. Their batteries can also last you a full day. We recommend the Pixel 7 for most general users, and the Pixel 7 Pro for those wanting to capture more photos, and those needing a larger device and a telephoto camera.