Today’s best deals will get you huge savings on some of LG’s best smart TVs, as the LG C2 Series OLED evo 4K Smart TV is getting some interesting price drops at Amazon and Best Buy. Savings start with the 42-inch version, which now sells for $897 thanks to a 25 percent discount. This model launched with a $1,200 price tag, meaning you will score more than $300 in instant savings. The next option comes in at $947 at Amazon and $950 at Best Buy, so you can get at least $150 in savings on your new smart TV.

LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV LG's C2 Series OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV is an amazing option for those looking for a new smart TV. It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

If you want a larger display, you can score up to 22 percent savings on the 55-inch version, while the 65-inch version sells for $1,577 with more than $100 savings. While the 88-inch model gets $200 instant savings, leaving it up for grabs at $4,297. Either way, you will receive an exceptional viewing experience with beautiful picture quality, fantastic contrast, deep blacks, and brighter colors thanks to LG’s 8 million self-lit OLED pixels. You also get LG’s α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K, which will adapt your content to deliver improved picture and sound quality.

If you want more affordable options, you can consider checking out Amazon’s renewed models of the LG C2 Series OLED evo 4K Smart TV, where you will find options starting at $789 with 16 percent savings on the 48-inch model. If that’s still too much for your wallet, you can pick up a new 50-inch LG UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV for $427 with 19 percent savings, which will get you $103 instant savings. Or get the 50-inch LG 80 Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $500 with $30 savings.

There are also great options from Hisense, as you can get the ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for just $329 after receiving an insane 38 percent discount, which translates to instant $200 savings for anyone interested. Or get the larger 55-inch ULED 4K Premium U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series Smart Google TV for $380 and score $18 savings. You can also use those savings to add a new Govee DreamView T1 Pro LED Light for TV to your setup, as it now goes for $105 with the latest $45 savings.