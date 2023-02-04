Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Laptop and more on sale

Amazon’s latest deals bring a fantastic opportunity for those looking to upgrade their current laptop, as the ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Laptop is currently receiving some interesting savings on both its Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 configurations.

Today’s best option comes with a 25 percent discount, which leaves this excellent laptop up for grabs at just $1,048. This will get you a new and powerful laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD touch display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and Windows 11 Pro. It usually sells for $1,400, which means you can get more than $350 savings on yours.

However, you can get the more potent option powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, which also includes more storage space for $1,200 and $300 savings. You also get the same display, RAM, and GPU.

We have also spotted some interesting 29 percent savings on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, as it is now available for $499 with 29 percent savings. This laptop arrives with a smaller 13.3-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space. It usually sells for $700, which means you get to score $200 savings on its Fiesta Red variant, as the Mercury Grey is now listed for more than $700. And if you’re looking for an even more affordable option, you can also opt for the model with an Intel Celeron processor, 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM, which now sells for just $400 after picking up a 9 percent discount.

And remember that you can also add a new WD 1TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive with backup software and password protection if you need more storage space. Another great option for those on a tighter budget is to make their smartphones, tablets, or laptops even more productive with a new Plugable 8-in-1 USB C Docking Station, as you can now pick one up for just $49 with $20 savings. It features two USB-A ports, a Micro SD and SD reader, an HDMI output, and more, making it a convenient tool.