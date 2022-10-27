Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will be able to score great savings on the Galaxy S22 series and more

We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which is getting some nice discounts over at Amazon.com, as you can get up to $229 savings on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus thanks to a recent 23 percent discount. This will let you purchase a new, unlocked device with 128GB storage for just $770 on its Phantom Black color variant. Suppose you want more storage space on your new phone. In that case, you can also check out the 256GB storage model that sells for $850, thanks to the latest $200 savings.

You can also save on the higher-end Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is currently receiving a $225 discount on the 256GB storage model, now selling for $1075 down from a $1,300 price tag. The 512GB model sells for $1,192 after a $208 discount or get the 128GB variant for $1,000 thanks to a $200 discount. And if you’re on a tight budget, you can also consider going for the base model, which sells for $ after receiving a $100 discount.

Remember that the Galaxy S22 series comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and you will get up to 12GB RAM on select models that pack more storage space or get 8GB RAM on the more affordable variants. Moreover, Samsung released these devices on the market on February 25, 2022, which means they will continue to be relevant for quite a while.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus features a 6.6-inch display, and comes with the same 4nm flagship chipset as the standard Galaxy S22. It has three cameras to capture your best and most memorable moments, and it has advanced night photography features for better low-light performance. It’s the best flagship device from Samsung, including all of the essential features and some more for good measure. View at Amazon

You can also score cool savings on previous Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note models at Woot.com. You will find refurbished models starting at $109 if you’re interested in getting a Galaxy S8. Of course, you will also find deals on the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 20 series, and even some of Samsung’s latest devices, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra that sells for $733 in refurbished condition. So check them out and see if there’s something for you. And before I sign off, I suggest you consider getting a new Samsung 9W Wireless Charger Duo to go with your new phone. Especially considering it is currently seeing an insane 42 percent discount, you can pick one up for just $35.