We start today’s deals with a great option for anyone looking to get a new smart TV, as some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have managed to stick around for a bit longer. For instance, you can score 20 percent savings on Samsung’s 65-inch QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum Smart TV for $1,598. And don’t worry; we have more options for you in case you’re looking for more budget-friendly alternatives.

Samsung’s 65-inch QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum Smart TV is now available for $1,598 over at Amazon.com, thanks to the latest 20 percent discount, which represents $400 savings for those who want to purchase one. In addition, this fantastic smart TV arrives with HDR support, 120Hz refresh rates, an anti-reflection matte display, and a slim-fit wall mount that’s also included with your purchase. The best part is that this smart TV has an incredibly thin design, which helps it to blend in with the decoration, and its Art Mode will let you display your favorite pieces of art when not in use. And if you’re not a fan of Picasso, Monet, or any other famous artist, you can also choose to show off your own photos or your kids’ paintings.

If you want a more affordable alternative, you can get the smaller 32-inch model, which now sells for $548, which will get you $50 savings. However, there are more alternatives for you to choose from, starting with LG’s 50-inch NANO75 Series 4K Smart TV, which now goes for $377 after receiving a 14 percent discount. This model comes with AI-powered 4K, 60 Hz refresh rates, and support for Cloud gaming.

Hisense is also great for those looking for the best bang for the buck. For example, you can get your hands on the 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $600. However, you will also receive a $50 credit when you enter promo code AB9ME9JX3SY4 at checkout or get the smaller 50-inch model for $500 after seeing a $30 discount. Or go for VIZIO’s 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV that’s now available for $295 after a 22 percent discount, representing $85 savings.