We start today’s deals with a couple of great options for those interested in picking up a new Mac, as Amazon’s latest deals will get you up to 20 percent savings on some of Apple’s best Macs on the market.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals will get you big savings on some of the latest and most powerful Macs. We start with the 2020 version of Apple’s MacBook Air which is currently up for grabs for just $799 after receiving a 20 percent discount which translates to $200 savings. Indeed, this isn’t the latest version, but it has more than enough power to create content and more, as it packs an Apple M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space under the hood. You also get a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, and Touch ID for secure authentication.

Of course, you can also go for the 2022 MacBook Air model, as it is also on sale. This option comes with a $1,049 price tag after the latest 13 percent discount, which means you get to save $150 on your purchase. You get a slightly larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a more powerful M2 processor. The latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air also ditches the chamfered design found on its predecessor, and it adopts the new notch that comes with the higher-end MacBook Pro models.

And since we’re already mentioning Apple’s Most powerful MacBooks, we must also include the fact that the 14-inch MacBook Pro is also receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $1,999, but the latest offer will help you get one for $1,600, which means you get to score $399 in savings. This will get you a new laptop with an M1 pro chip with an 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

You can also check out the latest savings available on the M1-powered 24-inch iMacs, which are now available starting at $1,150 after receiving a $149 discount on the 7-core GPU model. In contrast, the 8-core GPU version sells for $1,350 after scoring the same $149 savings.