Smart TV deals have been getting quite interesting this month, as we’ve already seen very attractive options from Sony, Hisense, VIZIO, and more on sale. The latest name to get on this list is Samsung, as Amazon’s latest offers will get you up to 19 percent savings on some of its best smart TVs. Savings start with the QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, which now starts at just $427 on its 2021 model with a 32-inch display which is way more affordable than the latest 2023 model that now sells for $600 at Samsung.com or $598 at Amazon.

Samsung Class The Frame Smart TV $3498 $4298 Save $800 Samsung’s QLED 4K LS03B Series ‘The Frame’ Quantum HDR smart TV comes with an amazing anti-reflection matte display screen that will get you up to 120Hz refresh rates, great color volume with Quantum Dot technology, and it also works with the best and most popular digital assistants available today. $3,498 at Amazon

Now, suppose you want to take advantage of the best savings. In that case, I suggest you opt for the larger classes, as the 65-inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series smart TV sells for $1,698 after receiving a 15 percent discount, translating to $300 instant savings for anyone interested. The 75 and 85-inch variants are also getting some attractive discounts, with 17 and 19 percent savings, respectively. In other words, you can get the 75-inch model for $2,498, while the 85-inch variant goes for $3,498 with $800 instant savings.

Samsung’s QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series smart TV arrives with an anti-reflection matte display, a slim design, and a wall mount included to help it blend with your decoration. It also features Art Mode, letting you enjoy your personal art exhibit when not watching TV. Also, you will receive outstanding image and sound quality, Quantum HDR technology, support for the best streaming apps, and more.

We have also spotted new savings applied to Sony’s BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV, which now sells for $1,798 on its 65-inch model thanks to a 22 percent discount. And if you want even more affordable alternatives, you can get the same 65-inch smart TV from BuyDig in factory refurbished condition for $1,099.