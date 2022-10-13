Take advantage of the latest savings available on Samsung's best smart TV deals, where you will find the Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series and more on sale

We start today’s best offers with some lingering Prime Day deals, as there are several Samsung smart TV models on sale. Of course, there’s something for every budget, but we can’t deny that the best deal comes with the 65-inch model of Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Smart TV, which currently sells for $3,699 after picking up a 26 percent discount.

The 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series smart TV usually sells for $4,998, which means that you can take one home and score $1,299 in savings. However, the best savings come with the larger 75-inch model that’s currently going for $4,669 after the latest $1,829 discount. The 85-inch model is also on sale, but this one will only get you 10 percent savings, which isn’t as compelling as the other two options. The Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series comes with a beautiful 8K QLED display that will deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates, Quantum Matrix Pro technology with mini LEDs to experience amazing detail, and an outstanding visual experience.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B The Neo QLED 8K Smart TV series is one of Samsung’s best options for those looking to get a beautiful image with a billion colors, ultra-fine precision for intense contrast, near-invisible bezels, and the experience of AI-powered 8K thanks to its Neural Quantum Processor 8K. View at Amazon

Suppose you want a more affordable option and better savings. In that case, you can check out Samsung’s QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV, which currently sells for $948 on its 65-inch version thanks to a 32 percent discount. Of course, you can also check out its other size options, but you won’t get the same savings.

Samsung’s 50-inch QLED Q80B Series 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 8X Smart TV is another great option that sells for $848 after receiving a 15 percent discount, or get the larger 60-inch QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $798 after an 11 percent discount. Just remember to hurry, as some models are available in limited quantities.