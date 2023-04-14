The latest version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch was introduced in August 2022, meaning it is getting closer to a refresh in 2023. The more affordable version of the Galaxy Watch 5 arrived with a $280 price tag, but time has passed, and now you can get yours for as low as $249 after receiving an 11 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features iterative changes that improve the package sold previously. If you're looking for an affordable WearOS-based smartwatch, this is the best option to consider. It comes with improved battery life and faster-charging capabilities. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Samsung’s 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 5 is now receiving $30 instant savings at Amazon.com, where you can pick up a new Bluetooth smartwatch with body, health, fitness, and sleep tracker for just $249. This cool smartwatch also features improved battery life, sapphire crystal glass, and enhanced GPS tracking, and you have three different color options to choose from. You can also opt for the Golf Edition, which costs $250.

However, if you want to score the best savings, I suggest you go for the LTE version of the 44mm model, as it now sells for $269 with $60 instant savings. You can also choose between three color options, so check them out before they sell out.

Suppose you are looking to get the larger 44mm variant. In that case, you can get the Bluetooth-only model for $278 with 10 percent savings, but then again, you can spend $299 and get the LTE variant with 17 percent savings. Either way, you will get a lovely smartwatch with improved sensor accuracy, auto workout tracking, advanced sleep coaching, and more. And if you want to go pro, remember that you can also check out the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which now sells for $395 thanks to a $54 price cut.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is perfect for most people, but if you’re really into fitness, I suggest you check out the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire, which now sells for $390 with an insane 48 percent discount. And if that’s too much for your budget, you can also consider picking up the Garmin Forerunner 735XT, going for just $209 with 40 percent savings. And while you’re at it, pick up a pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $100 to enjoy your music while working out, and take advantage of the latest $50 discount.