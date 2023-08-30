Amazon’s latest offers will help you save on several new OnePlus devices, starting with the OnePlus 11, which now starts at $600 after picking up a 14 percent discount at Amazon.com. This Android device normally sells for $700, which means you get to score $100 in instant savings, and it will get you a new device with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, a 6.7-inch Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, and dual SIM support, which makes it a very versatile option.

The OnePlus 11 is also great because the company finally made great use of its collaboration with Hasselblad. It will capture amazing pictures, even in low light situations, thanks to its triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP IMX890 with OIS sensor, an Ultra-Wide 48MP IMX581 camera, and a 32MP IMX709 sensor, all of which feature Quad-pixel technology. You can also get the more powerful variant for $650 with $150 in instant savings, which comes with 16GB RAM and 256G storage space.

However, there are more affordable alternatives, including the OnePlus 10T, which now sells for $489 after receiving a very compelling 30 percent discount. This model comes packed with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a 120Hz fluid AMOLED display, and more. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can also consider picking up a OnePlus Nord N30 5G, which currently sells for $250 with $50 in instant savings. And you can also use these great savings to pick up a new pair of Nord Buds 2 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds for $40 with $20 in instant savings.

And if you're interested in the new OnePlus Pad, we have great news, as you can get yours for just $430 thanks to the latest $50 discount. This will get you a new model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM.