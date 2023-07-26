Samsung’s new foldable phones are now available for pre-order, and the best part is that the chaebol has activated insane trade-in deals to help you get your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less, with savings going all the way up to $1,000 with an eligible trade-in. And if you act fast, you can also score extra savings with Samsung’s Offer Programs that will get you better, more compelling deals if you check the right boxes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge. $1800 at Samsung $1800 at Verizon $1800 at AT&T $1800 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,800, but pre-order deals will get you a free storage upgrade, meaning that you would be paying for the 256GB model and you will receive the 512GB variant. This already gets you $120 extra savings, but Samsung won’t stop there. You will also be able to trade in one of your current devices, whether it’s a mobile phone, a tablet, or a smartwatch, to get up to $1,000 trade-in savings, leaving this device up for grabs at just $800. This will get you a new, fully unlocked device you can use anywhere.

However, if you want more options, you can also purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on your favorite carrier since there are always excellent options that will let you pay for your phone in monthly installments. For instance, you can get this new device for just $22.23/mo and score $1,000 trade-in savings if you choose to get your device on Verizon. Other options will have you paying $33.34/mo.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a large 3.4-inch cover display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual-12MP cameras, and much more. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Verizon $1000 at AT&T $1000 at Amazon

If you’re interested in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, you can get yours for as low as $100 with an eligible trade-in, as Samsung is letting you score up to $900 instant savings with your older devices. Yes, you also get a free storage upgrade with your purchase, meaning that you would get 512GB storage space for the price of the base model that comes with 256GB. Samsung Offer Programs will also get you an added $100 discount if you’re a student, teacher, military, and more, so you may also want to check that out before pulling the trigger on your new device.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood, but the larger device includes 12GB RAM, a larger battery, better cameras, stylus input, and other cool features. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs 8GB RAM and a smaller, easier-to-carry design, and you also get more color options to choose from. And if you’re still unsure which model to get, remember to check out each device individualy and our comparisons to see which is the best phone for you.