Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find Sony's 4K Ultra HD TV X95K Series Smart Google TV and more on sale

We have spotted amazing deals on tons of Sony smart TVs, as Amazon’s latest offers will help you get your hands on one of these fantastic products starting at $448 when you go for the 43-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series, which also comes with a four-month free trial of the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan. However, the best savings come with the 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X95K Series: BRAVIA XR Mini LED Smart Google TV that’s now receiving a very compelling 36 percent discount.

Sony BRAVIA XR X95K 4K HDR TV The Sony BRAVIA XR X95K 4K HDR TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR, exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, and more. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

We start today’s best deals with Sony’s 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X95K Series: BRAVIA XR Mini LED Smart Google TV, as it is currently available for $1,798 after receiving an insane $1,000 discount. This fabulous product arrives with Dolby Vision, HDR, exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, XR Backlight Master Drive, a 120Hz Mini LED display, XR Contrast Booster 15, XR Triluminos Pro, and more to deliver a fantastic media experience.

You can also opt for the larger 75-inch model, which is now up for grabs for $2,498 thanks to a 17 percent discount, representing $500 savings. Sony’s A90J 55-inch TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is another great option that comes with 28 percent savings, which will get you more than $700 savings. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider going for the 55-inch Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV for $1,298, thanks to a lovely 35 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2000, meaning you can also score more than $700 in savings.

There are other great options for those who want to go for larger or higher-end smart TVs, and you can check them out by following this link. However, I also recommend you consider adding Sony’s HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar Surround Sound Home Theater to your setup, as this product is now up for grabs at $498, which will get you 29 percent savings, or more than $200 savings.